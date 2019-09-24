'You're not going to win against a train:' Officers remind drivers not to stop on tracks

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 Orlando police officers watch for cars stopping near or on the train tracks during National Rail Safety Week. (Image: Mark Lehman/WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Law enforcement agencies are cracking down on drivers who stop on or near railroad tracks as part of National Rail Safety Week.

Nearly two dozen crossings were targeted Tuesday by officers in Seminole, Orange and Osceola counties.

For Orlando police, much of the focus was on the crossing at East Colonial Drive, which was the location of a recent crash involving a SunRail train and a car stopped on the tracks.

"It's very dangerous. We've had a lot of accidents at this location," Sgt. Wayne Costa said. "You've got to know that you're not going to win against a train."

Costa said drivers who stopped within 15 feet before or after the railroad crossing were issued a $164 citation. Drivers were also given a ticket if they changed lanes near the tracks, which police said is also illegal.

During Rail Safety Week, SunRail launched its "Going for Zero" campaign to stop distractions, collisions and trespassing along the more than 60 miles of track between Kissimmee and Debary.

The effort features social media and billboard messages to encourage drivers to pay close attention near crossings.

Orlando police said after Tuesday, officers will continue to monitor several crossings around the city and may conduct similar law enforcement exercises if the problem remains.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.