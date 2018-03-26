YouTuber streams arrest at Disney's Epcot Center after claiming bag was stolen

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Jason Ethier, better known by his YouTube name, "ImJayStation," was arrested Sunday at Disney's Epcot Center on charges of trespassing and resisting arrest without violence.

Orange County deputies described Ethier as an "irate individual," who screamed, cursed and was "verbally aggressive."

"The security manager then told Mr. Ethier to leave the property because he started to film their security officers and the baggage check which is a violation of Walt Disney World policy," deputies wrote in their report.

Reached by phone, Ethier, who manages a YouTube channel with 1.8 million subscribers, admitted he should have reacted differently when his bag disappeared at the Epcot security checkpoint.

He and fellow YouTuber JamesTheFam planned to stream live video once inside Epcot on Sunday and recorded Ethier walking through the metal detector.

A brief video posted on JamesTheFam's Twitter page shows a security guard warn JamesTheFam to stop recording.

"We don't take photos of security at Walt Disney World," the security officer said.

Ethier said that seconds later, his bag, which was filled with camera equipment and cash, did not appear at the other end of the X-ray machine.

"Security people told him he had to put the bag on the table and go through the X-ray machine. He gets out of the X-ray machine and his bag is freaking gone," JamesTheFam said in another video recorded in front of Epcot ticket booths. "The craziest thing is, I was recording it. I was recording it, making it a joke, and a guy comes over and says, 'Sir you're going to have to delete that clip. We can't you showing our security on video here.'"

A clip from the video shows Ethier on the ground in handcuffs surrounded by Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Deputies said they warned Ethier to leave the park and stop recording but Ethier refused.

Deputies said they told Ethier several times that his bag had not been stolen but had been accidentally taken and he could be pick it up at lost and found.

Ethier said he's suspicious of that story.

Deputies said that shortly after the incident, the bag was recovered.

Ethier said he has attempted to pick up the bag from the Orange County Sheriff's Office and was told it's being held in the evidence room and he will not be able to retrieve it for several days.

Disney said the incident is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office and referred News 6 to the arrest affidavit.

Below is the unedited incident narrative taken directly from the arrest affidavit provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Office:

"On March 25, 2018 around 1830 hours, I Deputy Stephens was working in an off duty capacity at Walt Disney World's Ticket and Transportation Center. While on scene, I was asked my Security managers to stand by while they talk to an irate individual, Jason Ethier. Mr. Ethier was extremely upset due to the fact his bag was taken by another guest at the park by mistake. While speaking to the managers, Mr . Ethier was verbally aggressive with them; telling them they needed to get his camera back or he was going to sue them. The security managers explained to him several times his options on how to retrieve his property by calling guest claims or checking lost and found. Mr. Ethier refused to listen to these options and continued to verbally berate the managers. The security manager then told Mr. Ethier to leave the property because he started to film their security officers and the baggage check which is a violation of Walt Disney World policy. Mr. Ethier still continued to argue with them at this time he was told again to leave. Mr. Ethier started to walk awa. I and other Deputies on scene followed him. While walking away, Mr. Ethier continued to curse, scream and multiple times stopped and turned around to curse at myself and people near him (Passive Physical). Mr. Ethier was told by me and Deputies to continue to walk and leave. Mr. Ethier was again stopped, turned around and began to yell and squared his body towards me. At this time, I believe Mr. Ethier was either going to become aggressive or not leave the property. I went to secure Mr. Ethier and as I grabbed his left arm he yanked and tried to break my grasp (Active Physical). Mr. Ethier was then taken to the ground using an arm bar take down (Physical Control). Mr. Ethier had a small scrape on his left elbow. Mr. Ethier was then secured in double locked handcuffs. A road supervisor Cpl. Harper responded to the scene to check on his injuries and no use of force was needed to be completed. He denied medical attention when offered to him. Security Manager Thomas Bender completed a sworn written statement which stated the following: On March 25, 2018 around 1830 hours, two guests were filming the security area and were asked to stop filming our security operations. The guests did not comply. One guest, Mr. Either, claimed his camera was stolen; so Mr. Bender offered to do a report. Mr. Ethier left and did not wish to complete a report but demanded money from him. Mr. Ethier was given the option to contact guest claims for any questions of lost property. Mr. ethier did not like this answer and became rude and started to film security operations once again. Mr. Bender then requested the Orange County Deputies to assist when Mr. Bender asked Mr. Either to leave the property. Mr. Ethier began to yell at guests, the Deputies and security officers. Mr. Ethier than confronted the Deputies at bag check and was detained. Mr. Ethier stated to me multiple times he was going to sue me and I was a pion. He then went on to ask me how much money I made and I couldn't afford to be sued because I have nothing. He also explained this is why everyone hates American Police. He then told me this was going to come full circle and he is very powerful. I asked him if he was threatening me and he became defensive once again. This verbal barrage would continue for the duration of my time spent with Mr. Ethier. A trespass warning was completed and submitted into evidence. Mr. Ethier bag was located and placed into evidence for safekeeping. Mr. Ethier was transported to BRC without incident."



