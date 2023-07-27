🐠 Earth is in HOT Water...⚠️

🔥 WHAT?! Buoy In Manatee Bay, FL Records 100°+ Temps! 🌊

OK, this is madness. Meteorologist Jonathan Kegges here. We have talked a bunch about the record heat for this time of the year around Florida, but earlier in the week a buoy in the Keys recorded a sea surface temp of over 100 degrees for two straight days.

Other buoys around that one recorded temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s. Click here for more.

The tropical wave bringing us rain over the next couple of days should help to cool things down some, but it’s way too hot. As you may imagine, the coral down there are in big trouble. For more on that, see Candace’s update below.

🐟 Coral Reef Catastrophe🌊

Did you know that the Earth’s oceans absorb 90% of the planet’s heat? And with this changing climate, marine life is starting to suffer. Hey Insiders, it’s meteorologist Candace Campos. Jonathan just told you about the CRAZY temperature readings being reported down in the Florida Keys and how it’s impacting The Great Florida Reef. Now I am here to explain to you WHY we should care about the livelihood under the sea.

(Photo credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission; Upper Keys, Florida.)

Click here to read and watch my interview with a scientist who is currently in the Keys helping in the coral reef rescue efforts going on right now. Unfortunately, modeling is holding on to these abnormally warm waters for the next several months.

🗑️Garbage Patch in our ocean is 1 of 5 ‼️ 🌊

Plastic in our oceans is a problem and it’s bigger than you might think. Hey there Insiders! It’s meteorologist Samara Cokinos here with you to talk about garbage patches in our oceans. Yes, I said garbage patches. It’s a problem and we all know pollution in our oceans is a problem. You might have heard about the Great Pacific Garbage Patch just off our Golden Coast, but did you know it’s one of FIVE gyres of plastic “trash islands” in our world’s oceans?

(NOAA)

Needless to say, it’s a huge problem. While these garbage patches aren’t actually islands of trash, they are bigger than actual islands and impact humans, not just marine life. Click here to read more about how much trash is in our water, how it impacts life, and a few things we can do to help this water crisis.

Here we go again! Right? ‘Here comes the rain again!’🌦☔🌡

Hey Insiders! Meteorologist Troy Bridges here!

Tropical moisture will increase as we get closer to the weekend.

With many areas still nearly four or more inches below average for yearly rainfall (Orlando is 4.58″ below average since January 1st), this rain is a GOOD THING!

(w)

Just a couple of days ago the tropics were ON FIRE!

Now things have calmed down a little bit, but we still have a chance for tropical moisture moving into Central Florida by Friday.

We will see our typical sea breeze storms for Saturday and for Sunday. For more on those weekend rain chances, click here.

