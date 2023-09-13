Our Roots: Hispanic & Latin Heritage Month

National Hispanic and Latin Heritage Month is celebrated nationwide from Sept. 15 to Oct.15.

Throughout the month, we honor and celebrate the many achievements and diverse cultures histories of the American Latin and Hispanic communities. There will be several musical performances, food events, and many family-friendly celebrations in and around Central Florida.

FAMILY-FRIENDLY EVENTS

“Fiesta Aquatica” at SeaWorld’s Aquatica Water Park

Every weekend from Sept. 9 – Oct. 15

Live bands, dancing, and various Latin and Hispanic food items in the park. Several food and drink options: Arroz Con Pernil with Plantains, Frozen Horchata, Spicy Pineapple Plunge Margarita.

Arroz Con Pernil with Plantains courtesy of Aquatica (Copyright © 2023 ClickOrlando.com)

‘Together We are Magia!’ at Disney World Theme Parks

It runs from Sept. 15 – Oct. 15

Magic Kingdom Park will have meet and greets from Mirabel from the movie “Encanto” and her uncle Bruno. Hop on over to EPCOT, where you can enjoy several live musical performances all month long at the America Gardens Theater. If you are hungry for comida, EPCOT has Latin and Hispanic dishes throughout the park. Some of the offerings are features from the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. Pão de Queijo: Brazilian Cheese Bread, Paella with Saffron Rice, Chorizo and Shrimp, Taco de Costilla.

Meet Mirabel Madrigal from "Encanto" at Disney World's Magic Kingdom park. (Copyright © 2023 ClickOrlando.com)

LIVE MUSICAL PERFORMANCES

Latin musical acts will be in Orlando to perform at both Amway Center and Dr. Phillips Center.

Intocable: Evolucion Tour (Sept. 9)

Diego el Cigala: Obras Maestras (Oct. 1)

Nestor Torres (Oct. 7)

Benise: Fiesta! (Oct. 12)

Marisa Monte (Oct. 14)

VOLVER by TANGO LOVERS (Oct. 14)

Atención Atención: Yupi Yei Tour (Oct. 21)

SUICIDE PREVENTION MONTH IS SEPTEMBER

Also in the month of September is Suicide Prevention. Throughout the month, suicide prevention organizations in Orlando will be facilitating prevention and awareness events.

2nd Annual “You Matter Day” at Merritt Island High School

Saturday Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The event will provide activities and free giveaways and provide resources to save lives for suicide prevention.

National Suicide Prevention Month (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

