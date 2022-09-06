You Matter Merritt Island Day seeks to spread suicide awareness in September

New 988 mental health hotline launches Saturday across US -- What we know

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – The mother of a 18-year-old suicide victim is working hard to spread awareness as part of National Suicide Awareness Week with “You Matter Merritt Island Day” Saturday, according to a news release.

The event is a means to raise awareness and provide resources, with many Merritt Island schools having signed up to either host a drive-thru “hug station” or a free lemonade stand, the release states.

Local churches have also been invited to participate by providing free baked goods for anyone who stops by Saturday, according to the release.

“I lost my 18-year-old son Hunter to suicide last September,” mother Kelly Haskins said. “If I can prevent just one family from experiencing the pain that my family is going through, then I’ll have achieved my goal.”

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the U.S., with men dying from suicide nearly four times as often as women.

“I’ve come to realize that suicide is becoming a true epidemic, especially among men...” said Rochelle Anderson, who lost her son to suicide in October. “We need to listen and do something about it. We also need to break the stigma around men’s mental health and let them know it’s OK to talk about it.”

“You Matter Merritt Island Day” will also be encouraging the use of the recent 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which provides an easy-to-remember three-digit hotline for those considering suicide.

“We want to put stickers in everyone’s hands,” Haskins said. “Put them on your kid’s laptop, reusable water bottle, their backpack, so that if they need help, the (number) is in their face. I wish Hunter would have had the sticker on his laptop. Maybe he would have texted for help.”

According to the event’s Facebook page, the following locations will be participating in “You Matter Merritt Island Day.”

Merritt Island High School: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. — High Fives

Audubon Elementary School: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. — Lemonade

Jefferson Middle School: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. — Lemonade

Lewis Carroll Elementary School: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. — Lemonade

Faith Lutheran Church: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. — Baked Goods and Goat Hugs

First Christian Church of Cocoa Beach: 4 - 6 p.m. — Free Ice Cream

Islander Alliance Church in Merritt Island: 9 - 11 a.m. — Hugs and Lemonade

Papa Vito’s Italian Restaurant Cocoa Beach: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. — Free Lemonade

Fitness Club in Merritt Island: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. — Free Smoothies

Businesses, schools and churches are invited to contact organizers at (321) 794-6485 or islandksh6819@yahoo.com to sign up to participate.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page here.

