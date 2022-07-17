‘It’s OK to reach out:’ Heart of Florida United Way ready for new 988 mental health hotline

ORLANDO, Fla. – Saturday marked the rollout of the nation’s new mental health emergencies hotline, and a Central Florida nonprofit organization is prepared for the anticipated increase in calls.

They’re the other voice on the other side of the call, always standing by to provide help for suicidal thoughts and other mental health emergencies.

“Especially coming off of two years of COVID and post-pandemic, we’ve seen just a surge and a need in mental health services and behavioral health counseling and substance use services,” said Catherine Rea, the vice president of 211 services at Heart of Florida United Way.

The nonprofit serves as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline crisis center for Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties. Rea said there is now a new number for people to call for crisis intervention and suicide prevention support.

“It’s pretty much the same program but allowing for easier access through 988 dialing,” she said.

Starting on Saturday, 988 is the new national hotline for mental health emergencies. It replaces the former 10-digit number. Rea said 988 will be easier for people to remember.

“We encourage people to reach out. Please use 988 if you need help or if you know of somebody who needs help,” she said.

With the easier number, Rea said they’re anticipating more calls. The organization brought on 14 new staff members to help with the expected increase in demand.

“They are predicting because of the new number anywhere, between a 300% and 800% in contacts through 988,” Rea said.

Rea said it is important to understand the differences between all the hotlines. She said 988 is for mental health emergencies, 911 is for life-threatening emergencies, and 211 is where people can get connected to community resources and health and human services.

She adds no matter the reason for the call, their goal is to get assistance to people who need it and to save lives.

“We want people to know that it’s okay to reach out, please do. If we can help in any way, we’ll find you the help you need,” Rea said.

