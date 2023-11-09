November warmth and pinecone predictors

How long will this warm November stretch last? 🦃

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hey insiders, it’s meteorologist Candace Campos. How are you liking this warm stretch of November? Although the weather has been nice, I know many people are ready for a stretch of cooler weather. We asked, and it looks like Mother Nature will deliver a cooldown soon.

As of today, we have 11 days left till Thanksgiving and long-range models are showing a cold front lurking near the holiday. Meteorologist Jonathan Kegges breaks down our November temperature outlook

🌲Predicting the weather using pinecones? 🤔

Hey there Insiders! Did you know that pine cones are Mother Nature’s meteorologists so-to-speak? Yes, you read that correctly. Human meteorologist Samara Cokinos here with you to share how pinecones can tell when rain is in the air.

I know it may sound odd, my family looked at me kind of crazy when I told them pinecones can predict the weather, but it's true. You can get an idea of whether or not it's going to rain and more just by looking at a pinecone's appearance.

3..2..1 Blast Off! What goes into forecasting the weather for rocket launches? 🚀

There’s nothing like watching a rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, FL. You can see the launch, miles and miles away from the launch site in Florida, but did you know that so much goes into forecasting the weather for a successful launch?

Hi y’all, meteorologist Michelle Morgan here talking about what exactly goes into weather forecasting for rocket launches AND it’s more complex than you may think.

to learn all about the forecast criteria that must be met before a launch gets the OK!