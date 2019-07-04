Happy Fourth of July! Boy, do we have a show for you

Happy Independence Day, America! At News 6 and ClickOrlando.com, we're going all out to celebrate the Fourth of July.

I'm ClickOrlando.com space reporter Emilee Speck, in for Brianna Volz who is at Lake Eola Park preparing to host the Fireworks at the Fountain show along with the rest of the News 6 crew.

Read on for a Fourth of July edition of your ClickOrlando.com daily trending newsletter.

Fireworks at the Fountain like never before

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Maybe you're out of town or can't make it to Lake Eola for the fireworks show tonight. That's alright, because this year we're using a new streaming technology that includes different views from the fireworks event, including a 360 -degree camera and angles from all around the lake. Check it out here by clicking on different viewing options.

What to know before you go

Lake Eola Park on July Fourth 2019. News 6 will host the Fireworks at the Fountain beginning at 4 p.m. (Image: James Gosselin/WKMG)

If you are headed to the 42nd annual downtown Orlando fireworks bonanza here's everything you need to know from parking to food vendors and what time the show starts.

City officials also gave us the scoop on our beloved Lake Eola swans and how they prepare for the fireworks.

Personally, I like watching the fireworks instead of trying to take photos, but if that's your thing we have some smartphone photography tips.

Becoming U.S. citizens on Fourth of July

21 people, born in 14 different countries, were sworn in as new citizens during a Fourth of July ceremony. (Image: Mark Lehman/WKMG)

This Fourth of July was extra special for 21 people from 14 countries who officially became U.S. citizens Thursday during a ceremony in Winter Park, including a member of the U.S. Army and a Haitian earthquake survivor.

Read their stories here.

What's open today?

KPHO, KTVK, CNN

In case you have the day off and need to get some errands done. It's best to check who'sopen before you hit the road. Here's a list of places that are and are not open during Fourth of July.

I hope you have a happy Fourth of July spending it with family and friends. If you enjoy receving this daily newsletter share it with a friend. They can subscribe here. Story ideas or suggestions? Send me an email at especk@wkmg.com.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.