Want to adopt a pet? Here are 4 lovable pups to adopt now in Orlando

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of lovable pups up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Orlando, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Joey, terrier mix

Joey is a male terrier mix being kept at Rescuing Animals In Need.

He has mastered his house-training etiquette and has been neutered and vaccinated.

Here's what Joey's friends at Rescuing Animals In Need think of him:

Joey loves cats, dogs and kids. He also appreciates belly rubs and lots of snuggle time. This social guy would be a great addition to your home.

Apply to adopt Joey today at Petfinder.

Stella, Labrador retriever and American Staffordshire terrier mix

Stella is a female Labrador retriever and American Staffordshire terrier mix currently residing at Gods Greyts Greyhound Group Inc.

Stella is spayed and vaccinated. Have no fear: She is already house-trained.

From Stella's current caretaker:

This senior girl loves to run around the yard, and still has a lot of spunk. She loves being around people and has lived as an only pet with two toddlers in the house, so we know she's good with small children. During her six months in foster care, we determined that she can be snarky with other dogs. Her ideal forever home would be a dog-free environment.

Read more about Stella on Petfinder.

Molly, Great Dane and Labrador retriever mix

Molly is a female Great Dane and Labrador retriever mix in the care of A Cause 4 Paws Rescue.

She's vaccinated and spayed.

Notes from Molly's caretakers:

Molly is a big girl with a big heart. She's sweet, gets along great with dogs and is gentle with kids. If you want a family dog, she's your girl. Apply today, so you can meet her in person.

Read more about how to adopt Molly on Petfinder.

Zoe, Labrador retriever mix

Zoe is a female Labrador retriever mix staying at A Cause 4 Paws Rescue.

She's already vaccinated and spayed.

Notes from Zoe's caretakers:

Zoe is a 6-year-old lab mix. She would be a great family dog as she is wonderful with kids. As you can see from her pictures, she love to swim and play outdoors. Apply today to adopt her.

Apply to adopt Zoe today at Petfinder.

