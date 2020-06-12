These Orlando-based pups are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Interested in adopting a pet — or just looking at some delightful doggies up for adoption? There are dozens of great dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Orlando.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Max, American bulldog mix

Max is a handsome male American bulldog mix currently residing at Happy Trails Animal Rescue.

Max is a social butterfly — he's happy to keep company with other dogs. He has had all of his shots, and he is neutered. Fear not: He's already house-trained.

Ollie, boxer mix

Ollie is a lovable male boxer mix currently housed at Happy Trails Animal Rescue.

Ollie is a social butterfly, and he's happy to keep company with other dogs. Ollie is neutered and vaccinated. He has mastered his house-training etiquette.

More on Ollie:

Who is looking for an energetic well mannered boy? I am definitely a ladies man.

Mia, terrier and pit bull terrier mix

Mia is an adorable female terrier and pit bull terrier mix currently residing at Happy Trails Animal Rescue.

Mia is happy to keep company with other dogs. Mia is spayed and vaccinated. She is already house-trained.

Flex, pit bull terrier mix

Flex is a male pit bull terrier mix being cared for at Happy Trails Animal Rescue.

Flex loves other dogs. He is looking for cat-free family. He has been vaccinated and neutered. Good news: He is already house-trained.

Gracie, mastiff mix

Gracie is a darling female mastiff mix currently residing at Happy Trails Animal Rescue.

Gracie wants all your attention: She will need a home free of other dogs and cats. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. She has had all of her shots, and she is spayed.

More on Gracie:

Beauty, grace and a bit of slobber in your face! What can I say, but I'm a beauty of a girl with an energetic side.

Apply to adopt Gracie today at Petfinder.

Matty, Maltese mix

Matty is an adorable male Maltese mix currently residing at Second Chance Animal Rescue.

Matty loves cats and dogs. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. He has been vaccinated and neutered. Matty is a special needs pet, so please inquire about his specific care requirements.

Matty's current caretakers say:

Matty was found in Apopka with large mats all over his body. He has now been groomed and feels much better! He is very friendly and loves to be pet.

Sophie, chihuahua

Sophie is a charming female chihuahua dog being kept at Animals Deserving of Rescue Everywhere, Inc.

She is vaccinated.

