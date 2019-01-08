21 German shepherds rescued from hoarding situation need your help

ORLANDO, Fla. - Nearly two dozen German shepherds are recovering at the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando after being rescued from a hoarding situation, but shelter staff members need help from the community to ensure the dogs receive the care they need.

The 21 pups now in Central Florida are just a fraction of the more than 300 that were removed from a breeding and hoarding situation in Metter, Georgia. Officials from the Atlanta Humane Society said the dogs were kept in extremely unsanitary conditions and because of that, are facing a variety of medical ailments.

Pet Alliance officials said they made the quick decision to drive up to Georgia this weekend to retrieve the dogs.

"We are so glad we had the resources to leave at a moment's notice to help save these dogs," a post on the shelter's Facebook page read.

The dogs will need to be cared for and assessed before they can be made available for adoption. Anyone interested in providing a forever home to one of the canines is asked to check back at the shelter's website to see when the dogs are posted there because there is no wait-list for the animals.

Those interested in donating to the effort can do so through Pet Alliance's Facebook page by clicking here.

