Cat that was shot 13 times recovering at Brevard rescue

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A cat that was shot 13 times and still has the pellets inside of her is now in recovery thanks to the efforts of a Brevard County rescue.

The 5-month-old kitten, now named BB, has a bullet in her head, several near her spine, one near her heart and lungs, and three in her front legs -- one of which fractured a bone.

"We believe this was caused by being shot by a shot gun. We can only hope that the monster that did this to her finds their punishment that is probably long over due," officials at HOPE for Brevard wrote in a Facebook post.

Photos and videos show the black-and-white feline stretching and curled up in bed with a little teddy bear.

As BB recovers, HOPE for Brevard is seeking donations to help pay for her care. Click here for more information on how to help.

