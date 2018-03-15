Should dogs be allowed on Cocoa Beach?

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Should dogs be allowed on the beach?

Leaders in Cocoa Beach will discuss the possibility of relaxing the rules when it comes to dogs on area beaches.

Dogs are currently banned on all Space Coast beaches, except for Canova Beach Park near Indian Harbour Beach.

The city commission is expected to review a report with all of their options at a meeting Thursday night.

The commission meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

