From intern to firm owner: Certified financial planner Mario Payne discusses path to success

ORLANDO, Fla. – When it comes to looking for a better job, don’t be hesitant to do some serious trailblazing.

This week on “Black Men Sundays,” host Corie Murray interviews Mario Payne, a certified financial planner who went from interning at General Electric to owning his own firm, TOAMS Financial, in less than a decade.

After graduating from Tennessee State University, Payne said he worked at GE as a call center manager and in analytics.

In 2006, after completing a six-month project, Payne said GE implemented one of his plans, saving the company $4 million. In return, in lieu of a huge raise or higher recognition, he was given a pizza party.

“You think about 2006, $4 million with inflation is dang near $20 million dollars today, right? And I got a pizza party, and I don’t even like pizza,” Payne said.

There had to be a better way. Payne said he Googled “financial advisor” and started applying.

“How can I find a way to analyze companies, you know, find ways to make money through a company, but then get the money and help people doing it?” Payne said.

In 2007, after six firms said no, one said yes. Now employed at Edward Jones, Payne wasn’t done trying to improve things for himself.

“You guys (at Edward Jones) are getting a significant cut. Like, for every $100 that I made, they kept $60 and I kept $40, but I’m doing all the work. It makes no sense,” Payne said.

So, in 2013, with a nice book of business and plenty of clients on hand, Payne set up his own firm. According to him, “the rest is history.”

