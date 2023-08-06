Enhance, reassess and reinvent your business with Munira Zahabi, ‘The Niche Navigator’

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you can relate at all to the mix of relief and disbelief that people feel when something they’re missing is found to have been right in front of them the entire time, just imagine what the same kind of revelation could do for a stagnant hobby or struggling business.

This week, “Black Men Sundays” host Corie Murray kicks off season three of the show by interviewing influential women for the full month of August, starting with podcaster, author and career coach Munira Zahabi, aka “The Niche Navigator.”

Born in Kenya, Zahabi moved to Tanzania at 15 years old, where she was made a child bride. After coming to the U.S. on a Diversity Visa program, Zahabi saw a land filled with opportunities not unlike those that she feels were taken in her youth.

“When I got the chance to come to America, this was like my life changed. Because one, freedom, right? America is a land of opportunities that people living here, or who are born and bred here, don’t even see, because they’re so used to it. People coming from another country, it is like, ‘Oh, wow, so many things are possible.’ It opens your eyes, education wise, opportunities wise. The fact that you have running water every time you open a tap, that’s amazing, and that tap water you can drink, because where I came from, you would have to filter the water, boil the water, filter the water, then drink it, it’s a lot of work. But this country is amazing. This is where I call home now,” Zahabi said.

Zahabi said that she began working as a career coach around eight years back, assuming her current role as “The Niche Navigator” to help clients execute plans that are often just sitting around in their minds, going unrealized.

“Most people have a plan in their head, they don’t execute it, and when they start executing it, you need a map to follow and the breadcrumbs to follow back to where you want to go to,” she said. “I help you create that map, and hence I am ‘The Niche Navigator.’”

As “The Niche Navigator,” Zahabi started a podcast — “Munira’s Musings,” with more than 400 episodes and listeners in 90 countries, according to her website — and has published several books, including “The Philosophy of Niche Principles: Understanding the Principles that Navigate You to Your Niche,” which she said is all about execution.

“Many of us have a plan. They feel like they need to be somewhere, or where they are, they’re not happy where they’re at, so what they need to do is they need to go somewhere and create wealth. Most of it is because they’re just stagnant and tired of being where they are, (but) when they start working towards where they want to go and execute that plan, that is where I come in, because I can take you there, I can hold you there. Most people have a lot of experiences, they have so much knowledge within themselves but they don’t take inventory of it. So, I help you figure out what inventory of skills you have and then use those skills to take you to the next level in your life,” Zahabi said.

