How Dr. Marlon ‘Doc’ Fuller teaches kids about financial literacy

ORLANDO, Fla. – This week on “Black Men Sundays,” host Corie Murray interviews Dr. Marlon “Doc” Fuller, co-founder of a nonprofit organization called CoolKids.org that’s provided financial literacy education to over 20,000 children between 8 and 16 years old.

“What we heard back from the parents is saying, you know, ‘My kid knows more financial literacy stuff than I do. My kid is coming back and telling me about real estate investing in duplex, triplex and fourplex, and getting a residential mortgage. My kid is coming back telling me that I need a 529 plan. My kid is coming back telling me, don’t buy me Nike Jordans, buy me Nike stock,’” he said. “I think our biggest class we had over 1,000 people, we ended up having to upgrade our Zoom account just because we went over the 1,000 limit just for one class, and so what we did is said, ‘OK, let’s do master classes free.’”

Fuller also told Murray about his streaming app JAR TV, a novel resource of hundreds of financial literacy videos for families to take in.

“No one has ever done a financial streaming TV app, so we’re like the Netflix of family finance, we have over 600 pieces of content,” he said.

Learn more about Fullers’ work — including his groundbreaking financial literacy album, “The Syllabus” — by visiting CoolKids.org.

