What apartments will $1,200 rent you in Florida Center North, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Florida Center North?

According to Walk Score, this Orlando neighborhood isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Florida Center North is currently hovering around $900.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,200/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4756 Walden Circle

Listed at $1,150/month, this 696-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4756 Walden Circle.

The building includes a swimming pool. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

5100 Millenia Waters Drive

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 5100 Millenia Waters Drive. It's listed for $1,187/month for its 832 square feet.

The building has garage parking and secured entry. In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

4728 Walden Circle

Then there's a 1,020-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 4728 Walden Circle that's going for $1,195/month.

The unit comes with a walk-in closet and air conditioning. The building features on-site laundry. Animals are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

5140 Conroy Road

Finally, check out this 988-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's located at 5140 Conroy Road. It's listed for $1,200/month.

The building offers secured entry and a swimming pool. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

