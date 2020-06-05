The most affordable apartments for rent in Baldwin Park, Orlando

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet — there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Baldwin Park look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is very walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,309, compared to a $1,050 one-bedroom median for Orlando as a whole.

A look at local listings in Baldwin Park via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide yields a look at what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Orlando neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

4750 New Broad St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,252/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 4750 New Broad St., is 4.4% less than the $1,309/month median rent for a one bedroom in Baldwin Park.

The building features a swimming pool and garage parking. You'll also find a balcony and a dishwasher in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

1352 Lake Baldwin Lane

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1352 Lake Baldwin Lane, is listed for $1,275/month for its 650 square feet.

In the unit, anticipate air conditioning and carpeted floors; a swimming pool is offered as a building amenity. Pets are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

5348 Starboard St.

Photo: Zumper

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5348 Starboard St., which, at 873 square feet, is going for $1,307/month.

The building boasts a swimming pool. You can also expect to see a balcony and a dishwasher in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

4460 Lower Park Road

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Then there's this 705-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 4460 Lower Park Road, listed at $1,309/month.

You'll see a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the apartment. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The building offers secured entry.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.