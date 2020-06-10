Budget apartments for rent in South Eola, Orlando

South Eola is very walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in South Eola look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings in South Eola via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Orlando neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

525 E. Jackson St.

Listed at $1,750/month, this 1,268-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is located at 525 E. Jackson St.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking; in the unit, anticipate granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large windows and air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

415 E. Pine St.

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo, situated at 415 E. Pine St., is listed for $1,785/month for its 1,070 square feet.

Expect to find air conditioning in the unit; there's also garage parking available. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

212 S. Summerlin Ave.

Here's a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom abode at 212 S. Summerlin Ave., which is going for $2,400/month.

Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space and garage parking. You can also expect a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, granite countertops and carpeted floors in the unit. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

