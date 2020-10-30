How to make sure your mail-in ballot is counted in Florida

The COVID-19 pandemic and concerns over safety at polling places are causing more people to send in ballots via mail this year.

In turn, due to cutbacks with the United States Postal Service that could cause delays, and the fact that mail-in ballots can take longer to count, there are additional fears for many over whether their ballots will be received and counted in time.

For those who have mailed in a ballot before the election, the state of Florida has a simple way of monitoring it to see when it’s received.

Visit this website and you can check on the status of your ballot by inputing the following information:

Your first name

Your last name

Your date of birth

The deadline for the state to accept mail-in ballots is by 7 p.m. on Election Day.