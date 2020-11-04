Volusia County reports record 77% turnout on Election Day

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – It was an impressive turnout for Volusia County in this year’s election.

Lisa Lewis, Supervisor of Elections said, unofficially, there was a 77% voter turnout which broke the 2008 record of 75%. Lewis said 112,500 people voted early compared to 97,000 in 2016 and vote-by-mail ballots doubled.

There were no major issues at any of the polling places on Tuesday, even with the long line that wrapped around McInnis Elementary School in DeLeon Springs. Lewis said some voters waited close to two hours in line but she said it’s because that was the only polling option in the area.

Law enforcement around the county worked together to keep voters and polling places safe on Election Day.

Earlier on Election Day Sheriff Mike Chitwood said deputies were patrolling near polling places. Chitwood said not only were deputies working 12-hour shifts but he was in contact with all police departments within in the county.

“I don’t think that any point in history, all of the departments including the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office have been on the same page with the same mission of keeping this community safe and protecting our businesses. We have purchased new riot gear. There was a lot of training that was going on over the last several months to avoid any type of thing that we’ve seen around the country,” he said.

All eyes were on at least two races including Volusia County chair and State Attorney for 7th Judicial Court. Jeff Brower unofficially won by 57.6% to Volusia County Councilwoman Deb Denys. Also, State Attorney RJ Larizza held onto his seat as he unofficially won with 60.1% of the vote.