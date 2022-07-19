DeSantis PAC auctioning off pieces of his Navy boots to raise political cash

An advertisement for the baseball card auctions that the DeSantis PAC is sending to supporters.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Have a few hundred dollars lying around? Then you too can own a piece of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Navy boots.

The Friends of Ron DeSantis, the governor’s political action committee, is raising money by auctioning off pieces of the boots he wore while serving in the Navy.

Each piece comes with a military baseball card.

[TRENDING: Cities with most expensive homes in Orlando metro area | OSHA inspects Amazon warehouse in Orlando following workplace complaints | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

DeSantis served in the Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps at Guantanamo Bay and then as a legal advisor to the Navy SEALs in Iraq in 2007. He was honorably discharged from active duty in 2010 and still serves in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

The Friends of Ron DeSantis has several pieces of the boots up for auction at Charity Auctions Today with starting bids of $500. One piece sold for $5,000.

DeSantis’ PAC has raised at least $56.2 million since the beginning of the year, with around half of that coming from donations outside Florida.

It’s widely believed DeSantis has been amassing funding in order to roll it over to a 2024 run at the White House, though DeSantis has neither confirmed nor denied any intention to run.