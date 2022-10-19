Results 2022: Meet the candidates for Florida Senate District 10

ORLANDO, Fla. – Joy Goff-Marcil and Jason Brodeur face off for a Florida Senate District 10 seat, a newly redistricted area that covers Seminole and parts of Orange County.

Goff-Marcil currently serves in the Florida House while Brodeur already serves in the Florida Senate.

Brodeur’s current district included part of Volusia County, along with all of Seminole, making the district more reliable. The new District 10 includes part of north-central Orange County, which will make it slightly more competitive between the Democrat and Republican.

Joy Goff-Marcil

Joy Goff-Marcil, a Democrat, is an attorney from Maitland that served on the Maitland city council before being elected to the Florida House, where she has served since 2018.

Goff-Marcil’s website said she is an advocate for public schools – where she said her own children attended. She supports barring charter schools from operating as for-profit entities and making private schools that accept state vouchers fall in line with state standards.

She is pro-choice, and supports accepting federal dollars to expand Medicaid and allow more people to qualify for health care. She also pledges not to vote for tax increases.

She wants the state to be more aggressive in fighting toxic algae blooms in Florida lakes and rivers, and require regular septic tank inspections.

Jason Brodeur

Jason Brodeur, a Republican from Central Florida, served as a member of the Florida House from 2010 to 2018, along with a term in the Florida Senate. He worked for Procter & Gamble before starting a health care consulting business.

Brodeur has been a reliable conservative and DeSantis ally on issues ranging from education to opposing COVID-19 restrictions to banning abortion at 15 weeks.

He has also supported bills to raise teacher pay and sponsored a proposed homestead property tax exemption for teachers, law enforcement officers, first responders and other workers, known as Amendment 3.

Brodeur narrowly defeated Patricia Sigman for the State Senate District 9 seat in 2020, but the election still remains a hot topic as questions remain about a so-called “ghost candidate,” where a no-party-affiliate candidate was fronted to siphon votes from Sigman.

It was reported in September that former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg spoke to state investigators in a jailhouse interview last June under oath and said he was privy to at least one conversation between Brodeur and two of the ghost candidate case suspects, political consultant Eric Foglesong and Seminole County Republican Chair Ben Paris, about putting up an independent candidate.

In the end, Brodeur won by more votes than the no-party-affilate candidate got.

