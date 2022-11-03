Voted by mail in Florida? Here’s how to track your ballot

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than 4 million vote-by-mail ballots were sent out in Florida for the November election and only about half of them have been turned in, according to the Florida Division of Elections.

If you haven’t mailed in your ballot yet, you need to do it now.

All vote-by-mail ballots have to be in to county supervisor of elections offices by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

[RESULTS 2022: VOTER GUIDE: What you need to know for the 2022 Florida November Election | Want to vote by mail in Florida? Here’s what you need to know ]

To turn in your vote-by-mail ballot, you can:

Send your ballot through the mail

Drop it off at a county supervisor of elections office through Election Day

Drop it off at the secure ballot intake station at early voting locations , which will be open through either Saturday or Sunday, depending on your county.

You can also surrender your vote-by-mail ballot on Election Day at your regular polling place and then vote with a regular ballot, but poll workers at polling precincts will not accept the VBM ballot as your ballot on Election Day and you won’t be able to turn in anyone else’s ballot either (such as a spouse or family member’s).

Also, don’t forget to use the envelope provided by election officials and to sign the envelope. Otherwise, your ballot won’t count and you will have to fix it through the curing process.

Now, if you have mailed in or turned in your ballot and you want to know if it has been accepted, your county supervisor of elections office can help you track your ballot.

All county elections offices use a program that can track when a ballot was sent out, when it was returned and when it was accepted and processed, or if there were issues with the ballot.

Seven of Central Florida’s 10 counties use a program called BallotTrax, which tracks the ballot and also provides voters with notifications. They are Flagler, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties.

Brevard, Polk and Sumter counties have other ways of helping voters track VBM ballots.

Track your vote-by-mail ballot by going to the county supervisor of elections websites below:

Don’t see your county above? Check out this list on the Florida Division of Elections website.

Once you’ve sent in your ballot, be sure to keep an eye on it and also look out for any calls or texts from election officials. If there is a problem with your ballot, such as a signature issue, you will be contacted.

If your signature is missing or does not match the one on file, you will need to submit a vote-by-mail ballot cure affidavit, along with a copy of your identification. That affidavit needs to be turned in to your county supervisor of elections office by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, or your ballot will not be counted.

Have more vote-by-mail questions? We have a guide here on ClickOrlando.com.

