Early voting ends in Florida this weekend. How to find a polling place near you

Early voting in Central Florida. Here’s what you should know

ORLANDO, Fla. – For much of Central Florida, early voting ends Saturday, while three counties will hold their last early voting day on Sunday.

Several Central Florida supervisors of elections came together Tuesday to remind voters that early voting was going on — and now was the time to vote.

Early voting turnout for the November election is historically much lower than it normally is, and the election officials said they were worried that people were waiting until Election Day out of some false notion that early voting ballots are handled differently than ballots on Election Day.

“For the groups out there saying there are some differences, there is no difference,” said Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson. “Your ballot is secure regardless of the method you decide to vote.”

According to data from the Florida Division of Elections, only 21.5% of the voters in the 10-county Central Florida area have either voted early or turned in a vote-by-mail ballot so far.

Early voting locations are normally at community venues like libraries or community centers. Unlike Election Day, you can go to any early voting location to vote. Most supervisors of elections also can show voters what early voting wait times look like at the moment on their websites.

Early voting ends in Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Polk, Sumter and Volusia counties on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Early voting ends in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Check out the News 6 Voter Guide to find information you need in order to vote. Find early voting dates and times and links to locations below:

ORANGE COUNTY

Early Voting – Oct. 24 through Nov. 6, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Early voting locations

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Early Voting – Oct. 24 through Nov. 6, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting locations

OSCEOLA COUNTY

Early Voting – Oct. 24 through Nov. 6, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting locations

VOLUSIA COUNTY

Early Voting – Oct. 26 through Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting locations

BREVARD COUNTY

Early Voting – Oct. 24 through Nov. 5, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early voting locations

MARION COUNTY

Early Voting – Oct. 27 through Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting locations

FLAGLER COUNTY

Primary Early Voting – Oct. 24 through Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting locations

LAKE COUNTY

Early Voting – Oct. 24 through Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting locations

SUMTER COUNTY

Early Voting – Oct. 25 through Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting locations

POLK COUNTY

Early Voting – Oct. 24-Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting locations

