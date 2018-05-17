Stuck in Central Fla. for the royal wedding? Here's how to make the most of it

ORLANDO, Fla. - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day is almost here, and since News 6 knows it’s not possible for everyone to book a trip to London this week, we’re bringing you everything you need to know to help get you in on the celebrations right here at home.

We’ve put together a list of things to do and places to go in the Orlando area that will help get you and your best mates into the royal wedding spirit.

British Shoppe on Mills Avenue: The U.K.-themed store has everything you’ll need to throw together a royal wedding watch party. From picking the right tea, to choosing the best crisps, or potato chips, as Americans like to call them, and other U.K. food staples, John Hanson, the store owner is there to help. As an England native with a wealth of knowledge, he can also explain the history behind a lot of the decorations you’ll be able to choose from.

Host a tea party: It’s the perfect excuse for you and your friends to get dressed in your best and enjoy each other’s company while talking all things royal and practicing your etiquette. The following Orlando-area spots take reservations for afternoon tea:

- Celebration Tea Room, 6266 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, 407-507-8304; check times here.

- The Tea Room Experience, 420 East Church St., 407-219-4380; check times here.

- Dickens Coffee and Tea Room, 3801 W. Lake Mary Blvd., 407-496-9008; offering a royal wedding breakfast pickup special; click here for times and prices.

- The Lemon Lily Tea Room & Bakery, 1954 W State Road 426, 407-542-7856; named one of top 25 places to tip a glass to Harry and Meghan by popular travel publication, according to the tea room's website. See royal wedding special and check reservation options here. If you’d rather host your own tea party at home, swing by to see Hanson and he’ll help you pick out all the essentials. You may also want to brush up on the do’s and don’ts of tea time here.

If you choose to host the royal wedding party or just want to be a good guest at the one you're attending, swing by a local bakery for a variety of scones to take with you. Blue Bird Bake Shop, located in the Audubon Park Garden District of Orlando, is best known for its muffins and scones.

Ride the Orlando Eye, which is now officially called the Orlando Icon. The attraction, which is located in the tourist district on International Drive, offers a similar experience to London's Eye by taking guests high above the city to soak in a breathtaking view while on the rotating ride.

DIY fascinators: Make the perfect accessory for your royal wedding watch party by making a do-it-yourself fancy hat. It’s cheap, easy and quick to make, and there’s a good chance you have a lot of the materials needed to make it just lying around your house already. Click here to watch a step-by-step instructional video on how to make your own. You wouldn't show up to the royal wedding without one. Why not go all out to enjoy the event at home?

Wedding coverage: When you've done all you can to get into the spirit ahead of time, be sure to make plans to watch the big day unravel. News 6 will stream the royal wedding live Saturday morning at ClickOrlando.com/Royals. Until then, keep up with News 6's royal reporters in London here and on Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook to see all of the celebrations across the pond.

