Whether your home needs a face-lift or you’re considering making some renovations in order to prepare for selling it, there are many things that can add value to your home — and they can totally be worth the investment.

Here are 5 updates to your home that will pay off:

1. Replacement windows

On average, replacing your home windows will get you a recoup rate of nearly 90%, according to HGTV. In areas like Central and South Florida, a homeowner can actually recoup more than he or she spends on those windows.

2. Deck, patio or porch addition

You can expect a recoup rate of 90% when you add a deck, patio or porch to your home. If you don’t want to commit to a project quite that big, try adding a fence with an inviting gate and impressive lighting.

3. Landscaping

Landscaping can make a big impact on the look of your home, and the average return is 100%. Start by looking for a local landscaper who can help you create a vision for your yard.

HGTV recommends replacing overgrown shrubbery with flowering foundation plants, and mixing heights and colors for a dramatic effect.

Walkways and fountains can also add major value to your property.

4. Minor kitchen remodel

The recoup rate on a kitchen remodel is 98.5%. Consider all the ways you could update it: recessed lighting, paint on cabinets and a new sink, fixtures or countertops.

5. Minor bathroom remodel

Consider removing dated wall coverings, applying a fresh coat of paint and replace the tub, floor, toilet, sink vanity and/or fixtures.

At resale, the average recoup rate on a bathroom remodel is 102%.

Have you considered making updates to your home? Try checking out local businesses, where there are professionals who can help you decide on what will work best for your home.