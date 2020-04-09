What will the coronavirus pandemic do to the real estate market?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

No matter whether you’d been looking to sell your house, buy a new one or explore a new storefront for your business, there are -- understandably! -- a lot of questions lingering about the future of the real estate market, considering the current situation with COVID-19 and its effects on our everyday lives.

An easy first question might be, “What is this pandemic going to do to the real estate market overall?"

Or, “Would we even want to look at buying a house right now?”

Attorney Justin Clark is working to get us some answers with this week’s edition of “You Have Real Estate.”

As it stands, virtual open houses, closings and pendings are all still underway. What exactly does that mean? Watch the video, above, to learn more.