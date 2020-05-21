Ready to travel, as places start to reopen? Doctor shares insight into doing it the right way

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Slowly but surely, travel is starting to reopen again amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

But how does one do it safely?

Dr. Donald A. Plumley, a chief quality officer at Orlando Health, Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, had some really great insight.

At the local beaches, for example, Plumley said, the fresh air is great for our well-being. Just make sure you’re still staying 6 to 10 feet away from other groups.

At hotels, look for the high-touch areas in the room: sink handles, door handles, countertops and the remote control. You might even want to travel with some disinfectant wipes.

Hear all of Plumley’s comments in the video above.