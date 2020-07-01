Keeping yourself safe at the gym: Doctor shares some simple advice

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Gyms and fitness centers can now reopen, after being among the businesses forced to close their doors as the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the country and the state.

But COVID-19 isn’t quite behind us, despite all the reopenings.

If you’re anxious to get a workout in, but you’re trying to prioritize your health and wellness when it comes to avoiding the highly contagious coronavirus, Dr. Joel J. Santora, medical director of critical care medicine at Orlando Health (Health Central Hospital), shared the following tips:

Continue to socially distance yourself from others.

Hand hygiene is more important than ever. Be sure to use a hand sanitizer -- one with at least 60% alcohol content.

Use that sanitizer when moving between equipment.

You don’t pick up coronavirus from touching surfaces; you get it from bringing your hands to your face. Therefore, think about what you’re doing with your hands, Santora said.

To hear more from Santora, watch the video, above.