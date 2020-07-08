Yearning for some togetherness? Here’s a way to get ‘out’ and help your neighbors in need

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you’ve been meaning to get out of the house and do something active, you’ve got a perfect opportunity coming up in September.

Sweet Bites and Bikes is a virtual version of the annual fundraiser Sweet Charity, hosted by The Sharing Center, and everyone’s in for a new treat this year.

During Sweet Bites and Bikes, you simply pledge to bike 34 miles, or to run or walk 3.4 miles on Sept. 5.

By pledging to do so, you will be contributing to raising money that will help people who urgently need financial assistance with things like rent and utilities. It will also help homeless in the area have the opportunity to experience the only drop-in center in Seminole County that provides a shower and laundry service.

“Our goal is to celebrate our community and the many ways we have come together during this extraordinary time and every day before,” event coordinators said on the website.

You can register for $34 by clicking here. Those who make a pledge will complete the bike ride, walk or run on Sept. 5 on their own time, along with family members, if they choose. Then, they will receive a finisher’s medal.

Go one extra step to create a fundraiser and you’ll get chances at cool prizes like Disney tickets, gift cards to your favorite restaurants and more.

If you’d like to bring your employees together virtually, you can build your team to have fun while helping the community. Registration for a corporate team is $250.

There are many sponsor-driven opportunities, as well, if you’d prefer to go that route.

Once you’ve registered and made your pledge, why not share on social media why you’ve made commitment to help your neighbors in need?

The Sharing Center, which runs the event, wants to see your photos! Upload them here and you might get yours shared on the center’s website or social media page.

Interested in getting active and contributing to your community? Click here to learn more.