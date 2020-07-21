What should small businesses be thinking about right now?

Lately, the country is dealing with much fear of the unknown, especially when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic and an upcoming presidential election.
What should small businesses be thinking about, considering all of the above?
Certified Financial Planner Nancy Hecht said if you’re a business owner, you’ll want to consider things like the mechanics of your organization: How much of the staff has come back to work? What kinds of debts do you have as a company?
Look at your actual physical and financial structure to see what moves you’ll want to make now. To hear more from Hecht, in a recent episode of The Hecht Effect, watch the video above.