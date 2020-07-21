What should small businesses be thinking about right now?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Lately, the country is dealing with much fear of the unknown, especially when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic and an upcoming presidential election.

What should small businesses be thinking about, considering all of the above?

Certified Financial Planner Nancy Hecht said if you’re a business owner, you’ll want to consider things like the mechanics of your organization: How much of the staff has come back to work? What kinds of debts do you have as a company?

Look at your actual physical and financial structure to see what moves you’ll want to make now. To hear more from Hecht, in a recent episode of The Hecht Effect, watch the video above.