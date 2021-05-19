New scratch-off game could win you $500,000

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The Florida Lottery is announcing the launch of a new $5 game called “Guy Harvey $500,000 Florida Cash,” which features more than $48.9 million in prizes.

The new Florida-themed game offers six top prizes of $500,000 and more than 3.4 million winning tickets. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.03.

Players also have the chance to win once-in-a-lifetime prizes when they enter non-winning tickets into the Trucks, Bucks and Trips promotion.

Three drawings will be held between June 16 and Aug. 4 for non-winning Guy Harvey $500,000 Florida cash tickets entered into the Trucks, Bucks and Trips promotion.

In each drawing, one player will win a 2021 Ford F-150 Guy Harvey Edition pickup truck, two players will win a VIP getaway for two to the Cayman Islands, and 40 players will take home $1,000 cash.

For more information about the promotion, visit www.flalottery.com.

The Florida Lottery also launched three other scratch-off games, offering more than $88 million in instant prizes.

Florida Lottery officials said Monday that all lottery retailers are expected to have these new tickets in stock and available for purchase within 48 hours.

The new $3 5X BINGO scratch-off game features six bingo cards, the chance to win up to $100,000 on a single ticket, and more than $45.6 million in cash prizes.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.

The new $2 JEWEL 7s DOUBLER lets players double their prize when they reveal a “2X” symbol, worth up to $50,000.

This deal comes packed with over 5.4 million winning tickets and more than $32.8 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.36.

The new 2 FOR $1 game offers two games in one, with two chances to turn this $1 ticket into $10,000.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.72.

Scratch-off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75% of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.

For more information about Guy Harvey or to learn about The Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation (GHOF) please visit www.guyharvey.com or www.GHOF.org.

For more on the new game, visit www.flalottery.com.