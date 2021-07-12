What should you know about cryptocurrency?

Think about when people could only use cash, and then checks came around. It felt wild, that a piece of paper could be worth money.
From there, the evolution of payment has continued: We went from checks to credit cards to debit cards and now, there are all sorts of different forms, when it comes to moving money.
The latest is cryptocurrency.
You can buy it, sell it, and “sort of” buy things with it, according to this week’s episode of The Hecht Effect.
Cryptocurrency isn’t as widely accepted as checks or credit cards, and it’s a bit of a gamble -- but what else should you know?
We’ll share some more details in the video above.