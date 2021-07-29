These tips will help to ensure your pet’s safety in the event of a house fire

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Each year, 500,000 pets suffer from smoke inhalation and 40,000 die due to home fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Additionally, nearly 1,000 home fires are started by pets each year.

Sharon Cooksey, with Kidde, a fire safety manufacturer, said “A lot of people adopted puppies during the pandemic, and as restrictions are eased across the country, more people are returning to the office, meaning that, more people will leave their pets at home more often.”

Cooksey has several tips for pet owners, the first one being: Check your smoke alarm each week.

Watch the video above to hear more from Cooksey on how you can keep your pets safe in the event of a fire.