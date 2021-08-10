Considering a new career? Here’s how you can get immediate skills to help find a job now

Ready to start a new career? Get immediate skills to look for employment now

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Whether the last year has made you realize you’re ready to make a change in your career or simply further your education, it’s always commendable to invest in yourself.

As a direct response to the pandemic and the impact it’s had on the community, one area college is providing numerous programs to benefit the community and those who live here.

Orange Technical College has 18 skills-based training programs that are designed to give students immediate skills to be able to seek employment.

The college also offers extended adult education programs to provide something for people at all education levels.

