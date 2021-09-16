Local college offering full scholarship to Latino students looking to study entrepreneurship

Do you have an idea for a really great business?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Have you ever had a really great idea for a product, but you didn’t know how to get it made?

Are you always thinking about how you could open up your own business?

What you’re missing is guidance and education, and Florida Technical College wants to give someone a full scholarship to study business and entrepreneurship.

The cool part is that this scholarship will be awarded to a Latino person to help and promote Latino entrepreneurship in Florida.

“Now more than ever, FTC continues its commitment to work alongside our business community to help Latinx leaders continue making an impact in Central Florida,” said Dr. James Michael Burkett, President of Florida Technical College.

The recipient of this full-ride scholarship will receive a bachelor’s degree in Business Entrepreneurship, Management and Marketing.

Another added bonus is that the recipient can get their degree entirely online, which is perfect for those who are already working in business and want to grow in their education. They can get it all done in just 36 months.

Ad

The recipient of this scholarship will be announced during a special ceremony during Hispanic Heritage Month on September 30th at the FTC Orlando Campus.

For more information and how to apply for the scholarship, click here.