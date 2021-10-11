Best of Central Florida: Fine dining options are endless

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This is all about treating yourself.

It doesn’t matter if it’s for a birthday, date night, an anniversary or you just feel like splurging -- when it comes to fine dining, the options are endless in Central Florida.

In case you’re looking for the next place to have a decadent meal, you don’t need to look any further. We’ve got three top picks that you will want to try.

Makaila’s Choice: Cuizine Restaurant and Lounge

Located in Satellite Beach, Cuizine Restaurant and Lounge is the perfect place for any special occasion. The restaurant specializes in classic dishes, but with the flavors turned up to a 10. The Chilean Sea Bass is a crowd pleaser, as well the veal chop.

And if you’ve got a hankering for steak, you’ve found the right place. They’ve got different cuts that are cooked to absolute perfection. You won’t find a better steak, co-host Makaila Nichols said.

People’s Choice: Chef’s Table At The Edgewater

Don’t you sometimes want to go out to eat and just have delicious food brought out to you without having to look at the menu? That’s the kind of experience you can get at Chef’s Table.

The items on the three-course menu are always changing, so you can have all your food brought out to you and it can be a total surprise. The food is always fabulous, this place says, so you know you’re going to have a fantastic meal, no matter what.

And now they have brunch, too!

Justin’s Choice: Meza Mediterranean Grill

Located in Baldwin Park in Orlando, Meza Mediterranean Grill is like taking a trip overseas without ever having to get on a plane.

Like the name suggests, the restaurant serves Mediterranean food, with an emphasis on Lebanese food. The food is obviously delicious, but the wine selection is vast, as well. From Lebanese wines to Greek wines, there is something for everybody.