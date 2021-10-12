Free flu shots offered to the community throughout October

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Flu infections are expected to be widespread in 2021-22, according to medical experts, and it’s imperative we avoid the “one-two punch” of contracting the flu with COVID-19 still so active in our communities.

While wearing a mask, washing your hands and other safety measures are helpful, there’s no substitute for receiving the flu vaccine, health care professionals say.

Because of that, for the month of October, AdventHealth is teaming up with News 6 for the Get Healthy Florida initiative to offer free flu vaccines to the community.

The dates the vaccines will be available are as follows:

Monday, Oct. 11 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Colonial Town Centra Care: 630 N. Bumby Ave. in Orlando.

Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Wesley Chapel Centra Care: 1127 Bruce B Downs Blvd. in Wesley Chapel.

Wednesday, Oct. 20 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Winter Garden Village Centra Care: 3005 Daniels Road in Winter Garden.

Thursday, Oct. 21 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Sanford Centra Care: 4451 W First Street in Sanford.

The community is encouraged to take advantage of the free vaccines, but supplies are limited, so the shots will be provided on a first-come first-served basis.

Tap or click here for more information.