5 important things to be aware of when shopping for Medicare

When shopping for a Medicare plan, one of the things people get so focused on is the benefits.
However, in doing so, many often overlook the providers.
Here are five important things you need to know when shopping for a doctor:
- Make sure you have access to the provider you choose.
- Make sure your provider is part of a larger network of physicians.
- Make sure the provider has access to local hospitals.
- Make sure the provider is aware of the benefits of being associated with specialists.
- Make sure the provider is able to be timely in their ability to provide care to you.
Watch the video above to learn more about what you should expect as a patient.
Open enrollment runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.