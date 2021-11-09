Cancer survivors, battlers offer words of encouragement, hope ahead of the Cure Bowl

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The Cure Bowl is just more than a month away, and once again, the central theme of the bowl will be cancer awareness and raising money for research.

Money that has been raised has helped benefit those battling cancer -- and now, survivors and family members of those who have battled the disease are offering words of encouragement to those facing a cancer diagnosis.

Annmarie Masi

Diagnosed in 2019, Masi is a survivor who said that cancer “was a blessing and the best thing that ever happened to me,” and encourages others going through it to keep staying positive.

“Your mind is a powerful weapon when fighting breast cancer,” she said. “If you think pain, defeat, weakness, or negative thoughts — it’s natural, but don’t get consumed in it. A positive mindset, laughter, loved ones, encouragement, support, strength, faith, hope, look at the blessings from it, humor, well-being, religion, spirituality, etc., will conquer cancer.”

Lynne Cheek

First diagnosed in 2021, Cheek has battled cancer in her liver, spine, hips, left femur and skull. She echoed Masi’s statements that staying in the fight is essential.

“Keep hanging in there and have a positive attitude,” she said.

Emilyn Anderson Welch

Welch passed away after a 12-year battle with cancer, and her daughter, Ginny Hitt, said she lived as long as she did with the disease due to her attitude.

“In today’s technology and research, I bet even better results will come for thousands,” Hitt said.

Hitt also offered a salute to those who have chosen to fight cancer and who have survived.

“Cancer is not a death sentence, and by being a survivor, they know that,” she said. “Thank you for fighting. I assure you that you have family and friends that are thrilled that you made that choice.”

Purvis Adamson, Sr.

Adamson’s son, Purvis Adamson, Jr., said his father was 60 when he lost a two-year battle with cancer.

Adams said by experiencing what his father went through, he learned that mental toughness is a tremendous ally when dealing with cancer.

“Keep fighting for you and your loved ones,” he said. “We want you to stay with us.”

