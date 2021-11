For a patient going to a new provider, there are a few important things to bring for the initial visit.

When we go to a new doctor for the first time, there are a few things doctors suggest bringing for the initial visit:

All of the patient’s pill bottles

The patient’s medical records from their previous providers

Someone who might help them fill out the forms or remember their medical history.

Watch the video above to learn more.

