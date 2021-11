After choosing a Medicare plan, many then ask what they should look for in a primary care provider.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

One of the questions patients often ask after they have chosen a Medicare plan is: How do I choose a provider?

For starters, consider finding a provider who offers:

24-hour customer support

Convenient locations

Accessible health records, 24/7

Watch the video to learn more about this and how technology is being utilized more in this day and age.

Open enrollment runs now through Dec. 7.