Which Medicare plan, provider will best suit my needs?

A Medicare plan that works for one person might not be what works for another person.
The decision one makes can hinge on whether the patient is taking certain medications or needs to see certain providers.
As you’re shopping for different plans, it’s important to have a list of medications, as well as a list of all the doctors you would prefer to be able to visit.
It’s also important to know what kind of benefits would be important to you moving forward into 2022.
