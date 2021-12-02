Free groceries? Customers get surprise during holiday shopping

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

These customers shopping for groceries probably thought they were dreaming, but they really did get to walk out of a new Aldi with everything in the shopping cart paid for.

The surprise happened inside the newest Aldi at Fashion Square Mall. To show customer appreciation, Aldi paid for all of the groceries inside random customers’ carts.

Aldi is all about spreading the holiday cheer this year, so they even gave each of their U.S. employees an Aldi gift card, as well as second gift card they can gift to someone else. That way Aldi employees can pay it forward while also spreading some holiday cheer.

Central Florida now has four Aldi locations.