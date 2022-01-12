Best of Central Florida: Keep that New Year’s resolution up at these gyms

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

New year, new you, right?

If that’s the case, that means you’re probably looking for a new gym so that you can meet those New Year’s resolutions with flying colors.

Look no further, because on a recent episode of Best of Central Florida, Justin Clark and Makaila Nichols gave their favorite places to break a sweat. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for something high intensity or a something little bit more chill, they have options for you.

Makaila’s Choice: Burn Boot Camp

If you’re looking for an amazing workout with a great group of people who are going to encourage you, look no further than Burn Boot Camp in Celebration. There is a great atmosphere, supportive coaches and one heck of a work out.

The best part about signing up at Burn Boot Camp is that, if you’re not comfortable working out at the gym due to COVID-19, or you just can’t make it one day, there are accessible at-home workouts. There are no excuses at Burn Boot Camp.

Ad

People’s Choice: F45 Downtown Orlando

At F45, the “F” stands for functional, and that is the core concept at this gym. The experts here want to make the workouts and exercises you do functional. The “45″ stands for the workout time.

The best part about F45 is that you aren’t getting your traditional workout. This isn’t just running on a treadmill for an hour. Each day you walk in the gym, you are going to be given a completely different workout than the one you had the day before.

There are two certified trainers in each class to show you the moves and make sure you’re performing the workouts without injuring yourself.

Justin’s Choice: Lake Nona Performance Club

Don’t call this place a gym, because it is so much more than that.

Sure, they’ve got your typical equipment that you’d see at a traditional gym, but Lake Nona Performance Club has so much more for its members. There’s so much to do that you could spend an entire afternoon exploring what they have to offer.

There is a rock climbing gym, human performance lab, an aquatic center, a basketball court, saunas and steam rooms, indoor turf and track and so much more.

Ad

To find out more about any of the fitness enters mentioned above, watch the latest episode of Best of Central Florida at the top of this article.