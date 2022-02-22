How a nagging cough began a much bigger ordeal for woman approaching retirement

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

In the summer of 2013, Rowena was approaching retirement and ready to spend her days reading novels, baking her favorite recipes and volunteering in her community. Before enjoying her golden years, she decided to get a checkup.

Though she had a small cough, she figured it was due to allergies. When the cough continued, Rowena’s primary care physician referred her to an ear, nose and throat doctor who thought she simply needed a stronger antibiotic. Rowena also noticed her neck was swollen, but she had no pain.

After undergoing a CT scan, recommended by her primary care physician, Rowena was asked to return for X-rays. At that time, she was skeptical that there was anything wrong. After some convincing by her brother, who is also a doctor, Rowena hesitantly went back for additional testing. The physicians decided Rowena should see an oncologist. That’s when she started to worry.

Finding a care

A PET scan and biopsy revealed a growth in Rowena’s chest. Still, she wasn’t given a definite diagnosis. After what she describes as a horrible experience, her sister told her, “Listen, you don’t have to go there (for treatment). You can go anywhere you want.” So Rowena called around and found Orlando Health Cancer Institute.

Ad

When searching for care during one of the hardest times of her life, Rowena said the institute provided convenience that she hadn’t found anywhere else. Other hospitals told her she’d be required her to send her medical information, but the medical professionals she encountered at Orlando Health assured her they would have everything she needed.

“They told me, ‘We’ll take care of everything,’ and they made me an appointment,’’ she said. “How can you beat that?”

She was told she could even bring her sister for support.

Receiving care before, during and after a diagnosis

Rowena was first seen by Dr. Luis Herrera, a thoracic surgeon with Orlando Health Cancer Institute. She would also receive care from Dr. Tirrell Johnson, a board-certified medical oncologist at Orlando Health Cancer Institute. After receiving a diagnosis of lung cancer, Rowena’s team informed her she would need surgery, which was then scheduled with Herrera.

After longing for answers, Rowena said she appreciated how thorough Herrera was when describing her diagnosis and what she should expect from surgery.

Ad

During surgery, Herrera removed a small portion of Rowena’s lung. While at the hospital, Rowena remembers seeing a sign that said lung cancer is prevalent in women, and that it’s typically found at a late stage. She thought to herself, if she hadn’t followed through and seen her doctor, six months later may have been too late.

Moving past the cancer

Rowena was released after just two days in the hospital. Without needing chemo or radiation, she’s now cancer-free.

It’s been more than seven years since Rowena’s surgery. Though she was initially required to have checkups every six months, she now has just an annual appointment with Herrera and Johnson. During the appointment, Rowena and her care team compare images of her lungs from previous years to ensure she’s in good health. Having grown close to those they’ve met, Rowena and her sister said they see the yearly visit as a fun day of visiting the Orlando Health team.

Ad

Though she’s never smoked, Rowena once worked in offices that permitted smoking indoors. She remembers being surrounded by cigarettes for most of the day, as her coworkers and people in the lobby smoked often. For this reason, Rowena believes she developed lung cancer from secondhand smoke.

Because of her experience, Rowena now takes charge of her health by avoiding cigarette smoke altogether.

Today, more than seven years cancer-free, Rowena is determined to enjoy life as she should: Relaxing and breathing easy.

Learn more about a compassionate approach to cancer care at Orlando Health Cancer Institute.