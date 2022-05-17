How to make an informed choice when it comes to your health insurance

Are you familiar with all your health coverage options?

Since the health industry is always evolving, making the right choice when it comes to your health insurance can be difficult.

Do you know where to turn, or how to make a decision that best benefits your personal circumstances?

Let’s discuss some of the basics when it comes to health plans, and then we’ll dive in with some recommendations, if you’re looking for somewhere to turn.

What’s the difference between Medicare and Medicaid?

Medicare is a federal program that provides health coverage if you are 65 or older -- or under 65 and have a disability, no matter your income. Medicaid is a state and federal program that provides health coverage if you earn a low income.

While Original Medicare benefits are paid by the government, a Medicare Advantage Plan, which is similar to an HMO or PPO, is offered to eligible parties by private insurance providers.

If you’re not sure if you qualify for Medicaid, check here -- it’s a government website that can help you determine eligibility.

An important element when it comes to Medicare is making sure your doctors are in network. There are all sorts of ways to make sure you’re selecting the right plan for your lifestyle, when it comes to specialists, prescription needs and more.

Speaking of prescriptions, rising Rx costs is another big issues facing seniors.

Basic Medicare options do not offer prescription drug coverage. When you enroll, you have the option of adding certain coverages and additional options, including drug plans.

You can add drug coverage to Original Medicare, as well as additional plans.

This may be a good option for you if you rely on multiple medications throughout the month.

Some other questions you might be thinking about could include the following:

What else can I do to reduce prescription drug costs?

I just moved to Florida. Is there anything state-specific I should know about my health insurance?

I’m about to relocate to Florida. Should I do my research BEFORE I make a permanent move?

What’s the first step to choosing the right insurance when I turn 65?

Do I have to accept Medicare as soon as I reach age 65?

How are health plans graded, and by whom?

What’s so special about a five-star designation?

For all those answers and more, visit Health Plan Markets online. This is a group that wants to help you make an informed choice when it comes to your health insurance.

Start by talking with a pro about your 2022 Medicare options. If you’re interested in speaking with a Medicare expert, click or tap here.

That person can help you ...

Narrow down your options.

Finding a solution has never been easier, according to Health Plan Markets.

You’ll go through a simple questionnaire to uncover the perfect advice just for you.

Work with an on-call Medicare expert.

A dedicated Medicare adviser can be assigned to you to answer questions and address all your needs, at any time.

Find benefits that will be the best fit.

Whether it’s better dental or transportation benefits, Health Plan Markets says it can find the solution to fit your needs.

Cut through the ‘fluff.’

Don’t waste time researching solutions on your own. This group wants to help.

Connect with HPM here.