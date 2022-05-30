Best of Central Florida: Finding the best care for the elderly person in your life

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Retirement is all about enjoying those “golden years” and doing all the things you’ve dreamed about your entire life.

Unfortunately, it’s not all rainbows and sunshine all the time, and seniors do end up needing some help during those retirement years of life.

That’s why Best of Central Florida came up with a list of services that are catered to people who need an extra hand in life. From at home services to saving up money for retirement, this list is one you’ll want to share with an elderly person in your life.

Makaila’s Choice: FirstLight Home Care

One thing about seniors living in Florida is that most of them are not from the Sunshine State, so FirstLight Home Care is a great option because there are so many of them throughout the country.

When the person needing care has family that is thousands of miles away in a different state, FirstLight Home Care can help with whatever the person needing care needs. They can help you prepare food, bathe and even light housekeeping.

FirstLight Home Care is great because the person can needing help can stay in the comfort of their home while receiving the best help possible.

People’s Choice: Voyage Retirement Solutions

Sure, you may need help living when you enter retirement, but making sure you have enough money to actually live is another important component of retirement life.

Voyage Retirement Solutions does just that. Right before you are ready to retire, or when you actually do, checking out a place like Voyage Retirement Solutions is one of the smartest things you could do for yourself.

Making little investments will end up giving you more money, and that means you can do all of the things you dreamed about in retirement.

Justin’s Choice: Trans MedCare

After a senior has suffered an injury and they’re back in a rehab facility, they sometimes need a non-emergency transportation back home, or to the doctor’s office. There are plenty of services that provide that, but there aren’t many that provide transportation from state to state.

That’s where Trans MedCare comes in.

The spacious vans are equipped with two drivers, a medical staff member and enough room for two family members to travel. The vans have wifi and TVs, so you can watch Netflix or Hulu while you make the long travel. How perfect is that?