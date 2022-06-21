What is skills-based training?

The term “skills-based training” has become more of a hot-button topic every year, especially with those who are frustrated with the debt often accumulated by going to a four-year college.
But that begs one question: What exactly is skills-based training?
In a nutshell, it’s where students learn specific skills needed to perform tasks associated with a career, according to Orange Technical College.
If you want to be a welder, you learn how to be a saw operator, a welder’s helper and welding safety.
If you enroll in a phlebotomy program, you’ll learn how to collect blood specimens, how to prepare samples and how to maintain specimen integrity.
For those who enroll in a program to learn about Microsoft Office, you’ll learn how to use applications such as Excel, Word and Outlook.
Given the demand many employers have for skilled-labor and how quickly they are offering high-paying jobs for those who get certified, taking classes for the purpose of acquiring a specific skill is becoming more desirable than going to a four-year college.
