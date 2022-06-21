What is skills-based training?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The term “skills-based training” has become more of a hot-button topic every year, especially with those who are frustrated with the debt often accumulated by going to a four-year college.

But that begs one question: What exactly is skills-based training?

In a nutshell, it’s where students learn specific skills needed to perform tasks associated with a career, according to Orange Technical College.

If you want to be a welder, you learn how to be a saw operator, a welder’s helper and welding safety.

If you enroll in a phlebotomy program, you’ll learn how to collect blood specimens, how to prepare samples and how to maintain specimen integrity.

For those who enroll in a program to learn about Microsoft Office, you’ll learn how to use applications such as Excel, Word and Outlook.

Given the demand many employers have for skilled-labor and how quickly they are offering high-paying jobs for those who get certified, taking classes for the purpose of acquiring a specific skill is becoming more desirable than going to a four-year college.

